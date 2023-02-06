Santo J. Tomasello, 84 of Lynnfield, MA and The Villages, FL, formerly of North Reading, MA passed away on January 24, 2023, with his wife Sandi by his side.

Santo was the loving husband of Sandra (Place) Tomasello for 24 years. He was a devoted father to his sons, Daniel of Haverhill, MA and Andrew of West Warwick, R.I. He also leaves his treasured sister, Donna Westcott and her husband Dana of Warrensburg, NY.

He also leaves behind his sister-in-laws; Nancy James and her husband Gary of Hanover, MA, Terry Wilson and her husband Bill of The Villages, FL, and Jackie Branscombe of Andover, MA, brother-in-laws; Don Place and his wife Lynne of Plymouth, MA and Bob Place and his wife Mary of S. Glastonbury, CT, fourteen nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews.

Santo was born in 1938 in a small town in the province of Messina, Sicily. He was the son of the late Peter and Josephine Tomasello. Santo’s family immigrated to the Unites States when he was 16 years old and settled in Lynn, MA. His career as a stylist expanded to become owner and operator of “ Mr. Santo Hair Design,” opening his shop in 1965, and working in the profession for 50 years until his retirement in 2012. He won several stylists awards during his long career, including the prestigious America’s Cup.

Besides his successful career, Santo was passionate about the game of golf. He was well known for his short game, getting the golf ball up and down from anywhere around the green. He worked magic with the putter.

He was a charter member of the Ferncroft Country Club of Middleton, MA having won many club championships. Since 1986 he has been a member of the renowned Donald Ross designed golf course, Salem Country Club in Peabody, MA. As a competitive golfer he won many tournaments earning a reputation for being a good four ball partner.

Santo and Sandi formed a special bond and created a beautiful life together always ready to join family and friends. Playing golf together was always special. They traveled extensively enjoying golf courses throughout the United States from Maine to Hawaii. A highlight for them both was their return to his homeland Sicily to play golf close to where he grew up at a course that hosted an Women’s Italian Open.

His devotion to his sons was apparent with his love and desire to spend time with them, always eager to learn what they had to share about their work, music accomplishments, and personal lives.

Santo loved the Boston Celtics through the good times and bad as a dedicated fan, enjoying the last game held at the Boston Garden with his sons and the first game the Celtics played in the Fleet Center with Sandi.

All his nieces and nephews looked forward to hearing the latest “Uncle Santo” jokes and would save up their own jokes to try and make him laugh.

Santo was a very kind and patient man. He truly treasured life. It gave him great joy to make people laugh which brought endless smiles on the faces of all he came in contact with. He continued to live a positive life despite having to be on dialysis for the past five years.

Sandi wishes to thank both of his nephrologists who were compassionate and unbelievably kind to Santo, Dr. Mitchell Jacobson of Peabody, MA and Dr Quintina Corteza of The Villages, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Santo’s honor be made to First Tee of Massachusetts.

Services will held held Celebrating Santo’s Life on June 23, 2023 at Calvary Christian Church in Lynnfield, MA.