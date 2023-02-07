51.3 F
Nellie V. Frazier

By Staff Report
A celebration Mass for Nellie V. (Kinney) Frazier will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages at 8:30 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023.

Nellie died November 16, 2022 in her home in The Villages, FL, at the age of 97. She and her husband Milo (Mike) Frazier were long time residents of Des Moines, Iowa before retiring.

Nellie is preceded in death by her beloved husband Milo (Mike) Frazier, her daughter and her husband Terry Johnson and Dick Johnson and her oldest son-in-law Daniel Bontz. Surviving family is her daughter’s Karen Bontz, The Villages, FL and Lorna Hemerson (Don) Greeley Col. Four grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

