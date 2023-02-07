We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida

To the Editor:

On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths.

Right in front of Panera was someone trying to sell people on the idea of euthanasia. Promoting physician-assisted suicide in a nation built on hope and the idea that everyone has value and potential, this is contradictory to the core beliefs of our great country. We celebrate life from birth its embodiment throughout the various stages we pass through. We accepted the invitation to be here on earth at this particular time to find out who we really are and what we are capable of creating whether it is positive or negative accepting the consequences of our behavior, thoughts, and words. No government should be able to issue doctors a license to kill. This is against their code of ethics “to do no harm.” Let alone enable the government to end the careers of those who refuse to abandon their convictions to involve themselves in helping a patient commit suicide as is now in New Mexico.

Currently there are 10 states California, Colorado, Hawaii, Main, Montana, New Mexico, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington and the District of Columbia that allow physician-assisted suicide. Life at times is not easy and can be very painful are we by choosing this option taking the easy way, yes easy way out. We remove our chance to worship our God, with our whole heart, mind, and soul, only the living can worship God. God has been given many names pick the one that works for you. Most people believe in a Higher Power, Universal Energy something greater than themselves exists. No matter how painful and distraught we may be there are moments of gratefulness. There is a reason you are here; it is not your time. There is something yet for you to do or realize. A time of a life review. A lesson still yet for you to learn. Perhaps others have a lesson to be learned from you. Every suicide, self-destruction is tragic of which affects go way beyond what we can ever fathom. We are living in what has become a no consequence society, our moral values are being tested in various ways. Believe this, we will need to atone for our actions.

Is there some sort of evil coercion, or grooming being done, preying on devastated people by those who would make a profit on your death or a loved one’s death by insinuating your death or your loved one’s death is some sort of honorable deed as you donate organs to their organization. Believe, realize there is now an industry of DEATH for PROFIT in the sale of donated organs. Follow the money!

We live in a nation founded and preserved upon Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence which called out the idea that “all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” Life is sacred and worth protecting. A remedy to this uncontrolled growth of the idea that life is disposable, and we are nonimportant except our individual parts, instead of a sacred gift from our Creator. We must end the practice of physician-assisted suicide. We need to call it what it is an act of self-destruction there is nothing honorable in that.

The above article has excerpts from The Epoch Times dated Dec. 28,2022 – Jan. 3, 2023. “No Government Should Issue Doctors a ‘License to Kill,’ Let Alone Threaten to End the Careers of Those Who Refuse To” by Lathan Watts

The question then, is there a platform to bring is to the attention of Florida lawmakers to stop the idea of euthanasia from becoming a law in Florida?

Janice Murrell

Village of Marsh Bend