Donald Doehring

Wednesday, February 8, 2023
By Staff Report
December, 1929 to January 19, 2023

Don was born to Henry and Helen Doehring on December 12, 1929. He had two brothers, Herb and Bud and one sister, Geraldine.

Don married Betty Louise Longardner in 1949 and they had five children, Sharon Elizabeth, Deborah Jean, Kathleen Marie, Donald Andrew and Mary Louise. He is survived by his five children, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Don was a beloved father and grandfather. He left behind many broken-hearted loved ones.

Don worked as an aerospace engineer from 1959 until retirement in 1992. He also worked part time five nights a week and Saturdays in the exciting new world of military jet aircraft trainers/simulators to support his large family.

From 1961 to 1970 when his son Donny was young, he was a Little League Baseball Coach. He was loved by all his players for being a fair coach and for teaching them to be good teammates and to grow up to be good men.

His wife Betty passed away in January 2001. He met and fell in love with Jean Soper and they married in 2004. Jean passed away in 2016 and is survived by one son, Angel R. Soper.

Don was an avid bowler and was on a bowling team until he became ill in January. He loved his bowling friends and at the age of 92 he could still, on occasion, bowl a 200 game. Don was also renowned for his ability to repair anything. He repaired donated sewing machines for Gift & Thrift in Apopka, where his daughter Mary Lou volunteers. Don loved his friends and family. He embroidered hankies for his friends and volunteered his talents sewing zebras and little stuffed ponies for Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, a charity he loved and believed in. He was doing this at age 93! He had 16 zebras sewn, stuffed and ready for his neighbor Karen to do the tiny stitching and donate.

Memorials may be made to the charity, Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses.

Memorial Service entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL at 10:00am Tuesday February 14 2023.

 

