James William Lewis, Jr., age 87 of The Villages, FL passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Glenda Lewis, his parents James W. Lewis, Sr. and Thelma E. Lewis.

He is survived by his children: John E. Lewis, Linda A. Collins, Gregory W. Lewis, and Robert W. Lewis. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Village of Faith church at 9:00 am on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The burial will follow at 11:30 am at the Florida National Cemetery in Buschnell, FL.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and member of Village of Faith Baptist church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Village of Faith Baptist church.