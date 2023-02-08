73.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
type here...

The state of the union is unsustainable

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

The state of the union is unsustainable.

A record number of Americans report being WORSE off financially today than two years ago. Our country is facing an economic crisis, an energy crisis, a border crisis, and a national security crisis – many of which are the result of policies pushed by President Biden and two years of Democrats ruling Congress.

Spending bills passed and signed by President Biden will increase government spending by $10 trillion over the next 10 years. Our National Debt now exceeds $31 trillion dollars, highest levels since World War II. Hardworking Americans are having to choose between paying for basic goods and paying their energy bill – thanks in part to President Biden’s energy policies that contributed to gas prices to skyrocket since he took office.

The Biden Administration’s complete failure to secure our border and protect our national security has resulted in more than 1 million illegal immigrants evading apprehension and thousands of pounds of deadly fentanyl pouring into our country, while China fly’s spy balloons over our military installations. 

Americans are hurting and tired of this. I represent the oldest district in the nation and seniors on fixed incomes are particularly struggling as the costs of basic goods and groceries have skyrocketed. This cannot continue – and in recognition of this, voters selected Republicans to lead the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can stop speeders by enforcing the law

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says enforcement is the answer to the problem of speeding in The Villages.

The squares are not part of our amenities

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident reminds fellow Villagers that the squares are not part of the amenities.

Too much noise coming from church tent

A woman with a long history on County Road 462 is disturbed by the noise coming from a large church tent. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We shouldn’t have to show IDs to visit town squares

A Sumterville resident agrees with a previous letter writer who contends that IDs should not be required at town squares in The Villages.

Photos