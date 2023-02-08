The state of the union is unsustainable.

A record number of Americans report being WORSE off financially today than two years ago. Our country is facing an economic crisis, an energy crisis, a border crisis, and a national security crisis – many of which are the result of policies pushed by President Biden and two years of Democrats ruling Congress.

Spending bills passed and signed by President Biden will increase government spending by $10 trillion over the next 10 years. Our National Debt now exceeds $31 trillion dollars, highest levels since World War II. Hardworking Americans are having to choose between paying for basic goods and paying their energy bill – thanks in part to President Biden’s energy policies that contributed to gas prices to skyrocket since he took office.

The Biden Administration’s complete failure to secure our border and protect our national security has resulted in more than 1 million illegal immigrants evading apprehension and thousands of pounds of deadly fentanyl pouring into our country, while China fly’s spy balloons over our military installations.

Americans are hurting and tired of this. I represent the oldest district in the nation and seniors on fixed incomes are particularly struggling as the costs of basic goods and groceries have skyrocketed. This cannot continue – and in recognition of this, voters selected Republicans to lead the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.