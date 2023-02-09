James Dean Allen

James “Jim” Dean Allen, 61, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, following a brief illness.

Jim was born Aug. 23, 1961, in Carthage, the son of Larry Allen and Pat (Allen) Schurtz. In early years after high school, Jim worked at the Ferris Bank, Good Apple and later with his father installing floor covering. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he spent six years serving his country. Upon returning from the Army, Jim worked at Methode Electronics in Carthage for many years in the test lab. Later, he transferred to Texas, working at Methode’s Reynosa, Mexico, division.

In 2013, Jim met Julie Stone in Mission, Texas. They later moved to The Villages, Fla., where they lived until his passing. Jim was an avid golfer and in later years in Florida he worked in the golf course irrigation industry. He found his calling in golf course irrigation working at several of the courses in The Villages, taking great pride in ensuring the courses were properly maintained. He ended his golf course maintenance career outside of The Villages putting his irrigation skills to work on a course project under complete renovation.

Jim was also an accomplished bowler and he bowled in the Army as well as many leagues throughout Carthage and Keokuk, Iowa. Jim enjoyed following virtually any sport.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Jim is survived by his partner Julie of The Villages, Fla.; son Austin Allen of Macomb; mother Pat Schurtz and father Larry Allen, both of Carthage; brother Curt (Brenda) Allen of Sullivan; and two nieves, Aleta (Mike) Crouch and Avery Allen.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lester and Maxine Webster and Roy and Avery Allen.