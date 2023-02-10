Russell Joseph Novotny, age 80, The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away February 5th, at home, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was blessed to have been comfortable and have his family with him during this time.

Russ, as he was known, was born in Portage, PA on April 9, 1942 to John and June (Stager) Novotny. He was lucky enough to have found love twice in his lifetime. Russ is survived by his wife of 16 years Kay Novotny, and he has now joined his first wife of 39 years Roseanne (Cassisi) Novotny in heaven. He lived most of his younger years in Portage, PA and then moved to Cleveland, OH, where he graduated from Shaw High School in 1960. After graduating from Cleveland State University, he began his career designing a variety of manufacturing machines that made products such as; pocket flashlights, bicycle seats, caps for Coca-Cola bottles, and clown rings for Circus World among many other things. In 1972 Russ and Roseanne moved to FL where he worked in the defense industry in Saint Petersburg for 25 years as a manufacturing engineer. Upon retiring, he was able to focus on his hobby as an accomplished artist, creating beautiful paintings that are now displayed in the homes of family and friends.

Russ was a proud family man. He is survived by his three sons, Brian and his wife Aleyda, Jeffrey and his wife Laura, Gregory and his wife Denise and grandfather to six grandchildren; Nicholas, Amara, Jenna, Andrew, Evan, and Brayden. Russ has three step children; Cathy and her husband Tom, Lori and her husband Jerry, Michael and his wife May and three step grandchildren; Trevor, Ryan, and Violet. He is also survived by his brother Donald Novotny and sister Phyllis Crish both of OH but pre-deceased by his parents and his sister June Wilbert.

There will be a funeral mass at Saint Timothy’s Lady Lake, FL to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, we request that you consider making a donation in his name to either the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Whispering Horse Therapeutic Riding Center.