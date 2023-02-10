Walter E. Kurz

75.9 F
The Villages
Friday, February 10, 2023
By Staff Report
Walter “Wally” E. Kurz, 85, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Marblehead, MA., passed away on Feb. 6, 2023.

Born to German immigrants William and Maria (Laupheimer) Kurz, Wally, grew up in Philadelphia, PA. and graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1956. He went on to Keystone Junior College and Penn State University where he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering. While there, he made the Dean’s list and was a member of the ME Honor Society. Upon graduation he joined the General Electric Company as a manufacturing engineer. He held many positions in Engineering, Marketing and Manufacturing at GE and after 30 plus years, he retired from the Aircraft Engine Division as Manager of Advanced Technology. Wally was a dedicated distance runner. He ran cross country in high school and college followed by hundreds of road races from the 5K’s to marathons including the Boston. He was also an avid bicyclist, motorcycle rider, sailor and golfer.

He leaves his loving companion Margaret “Peg” Casey; his daughter, Stephanie Cunningham and three lovely grandchildren, Julia, Jake and William; and his ex-spouse Pauline Kurz. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, William G. Kurz.

A Celebration of His Life will be held at The Villages at a later date, to be announced.

Photos