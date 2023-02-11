Dr. James Hughes Currier, 84, died peacefully with family members around him at home in The Villages, Florida on February 4, 2023, after courageously battling a long illness. He was born November 10, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Stanley N. Currier and Esther Hughes Currier.

Jim graduated from Sharon High School, where his father was Principal. He attended Grove City College (PA) for two years in an accelerated program and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) after a third year with a B.S. in Biology. Continuing studies at Pitt, he graduated from Pitt Dental School in 1963 with a D.D.S. degree. From 1963-1965, Jim served as a U.S. Air Force Captain at the Niagara Falls (New York) Air Force Missile Site. He then attained an M.S. degree in Orthodontics at Temple University (Philadelphia), 1965-1967, and was certified by the American Board of Orthodontics. Over the course of more than thirty years, Jim practiced orthodontics in his hometown Sharon/Shenango Valley area and Cortland, Ohio.

Active in professional and civic associations throughout his life, Jim was a member of the American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Freemasons, American Legion, and National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sharon, and New Covenant United Methodist Church, The Villages.

A proud alumnus of Pitt, Jim was an avid fan of Panthers football and basketball games.

He also enjoyed golfing, skiing, painting, and martial arts.

Jim is survived by wife Sue Ann Currier; his sons Dr. James D. “Kip” Currier and Todd Alan Currier (Tammy), three grandchildren Troy, Tori, and Trista Currier; step-daughter Cory Ann Zolnier (Joel), step-grandchildren Andrew and Anthony Zolnier; step-son James L. Becker (Anabel), step-granddaughter Lily Becker; former wife Marilyn W. Currier; nephews Gary C. Johnson and Dr. James C. Johnson; pre-deceased by parents and sister Janice K. Johnson.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023 beginning at 9 AM, immediately followed by an 11 AM service at McGonigle Funeral Home, 1090 E. State St., Sharon, PA. A private burial service with military honors for family will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Hermitage, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice care services.