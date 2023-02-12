Christopher Allen Beauchemin, 52, of Oxford Florida passed away on February 7, 2023.

Chris was born on November 1970 to Claudette Sadlowski in Hartford Connecticut. After Chris graduated from Vinal Technical School in 1988, he joined the Army where he was able to travel through Europe making unforgettable memories. He then attended Central Connecticut State University where he obtained a master’s degree and became a licensed City Planner one of his most proud life achievements. His started his career as a zoning officer for the city of Bristol Connecticut and later became a Assistant City Planner till 2013. He held many certificates and degrees and was always trying to learn more.

He is survived by his mother Claudette Sadlowsk, his sister Michelle Sadlowski (her son Ethan Roman), his children Emma and Hunter Beauchemin, Raigen Smith and their mother Dana Inaclang (Jojo Inaclang) and his cat Mr. Biggelsworth.

He was loved by his family. He is in a better place now and can finally feel the peace he was searching for the past few years. It saddens our hearts that he is gone, but we will remember the good years and memories we had.

Service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church 3027 N US 301 Wildwood FL, February 25 at 1:00 pm.