Sunday, February 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Thomas M. Prusha

Thomas M. Prusha, 81, of Grayslake, IL and The Villages, FL died peacefully on January 15, 2023. A mass of Christian burial will be at St. Timothy’s in The Villages on February 13 at 8:30 a.m. and St. Gilbert’s in Grayslake on April 15 at noon. Both services will be live streamed.

Beloved husband of Karen (Kelly Vaid) Prusha for 11 years, loving father of Nancy (Brian) Yeagley of Steamboat Springs, CO, dear grandfather of Samuel and Eli Yeagley, fond and loving brother of Joanne Boyle of Chicago and uncle to Erin (Tom Condon) Boyle and Michael (Donna) Boyle. He was preceded in eternal rest by his first wife of 43 years Karen (Ellerbrock) Prusha (December 10, 2010) and his parents Frank and Ruth (Denemark) Prusha.

Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant. He spent most of his career as an executive recruiter for the food industry. Traveling the world was always a favorite pastime. Tom was a devout Catholic and actively lived his faith.

Memorials in Tom’s name can be made at Misericordia.com.

