Club hopes to see disc golf course established in The Villages

A club is hoping to see a disc golf course established in The Villages.

The Villages Disc Golf Chain Gang Club made a presentation Monday morning before the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf, is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target. It is played using rules similar to golf.

Members of the club pointed to the health benefits of disc golf, which include walking and throwing. They said it’s also a great way to spend time outdoors.

Club members have their eye on a potential course near the Hogeye Preserve, south of State Road 44. The nine acres they have been looking at would provide a “technically challenging course.” The club members said the course would cost $25,000 to $50,000 to set up.

There are disc golf courses in the area, including Lake Okahumpka Park. However, club members said more Villagers would likely get involved in disc golf if there was an opportunity in The Villages. Club members said the sport is growing in popularity.

PWAC members were receptive to the idea of disc golf, and agreed to begin looking into the possibility of establishing a course.