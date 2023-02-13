Deborah Conley

Deborah (Debbie) Lee Holbrook Conley, 79, of The Villages, FL passed away February 2, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late William T. and Vera Holbrook, July 15, 1943 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Deborah graduated from South Portland High School in 1961. Deborah met the love of her life Joseph R. Conley, Jr while attending South Portland High School. They were married upon his return from the Navy on July 20, 1963, during a full eclipse of the sun, and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this summer.

Deborah worked at New England Telephone Company, many local Maine banks and insurance companies and retired in 2005 from the University of Southern Maine’s Human Resources Department. Deborah was known for her work ethic, attention to details and collaborating with her coworkers on projects.

Deborah had a wonderful sense of humor and glowing smile. She loved the beach, especially Clearwater Beach, Florida with her grandchildren and Willard Beach in South Portland, Maine where she and Joe met. Deborah enjoyed traveling with her husband Joe and had wonderful adventures to Ireland, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Florida theme parks and numerous cruises. She was an avid historian and genealogist and spent decades researching her family origins with her sisters Judy and Karen. Deborah was especially proud of her lighthousekeeping heritage and Bug Light (the birthplace of her father). She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Maine Historical Society, The Maine Genealogical Society, Maine Old Cemetery Association and the Piscataqua Pioneers. Deborah was a huge music enthusiast and Elvis fan. While in Ireland, Deborah visited the location of her favorite John Wayne movie “The Quiet Man”. Deborah also enjoyed playing cards (Bunco), darts and was in many bowling leagues. Most of all, Deborah adored her husband Joe, her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Deborah is survived by her devoted husband Joseph R. Conley Jr. of The Villages, Florida. Her two children: Craig (Amanda) Conley of Cary, North Carolina and Karen (Robert Wynns) Conley of Clayton, North Carolina. Her granddaughters, Lily Conley, Piper Conley and Lucy Howe of Cary, North Carolina and a grandson PFC Robert H. Hill of Clayton, North Carolina. Her sister Judith (Bob) Kelley of South Portland, Maine and sister-in-law Susan Conley of Cary, North Carolina. Her cousins Raymond, Beverly, Rosemary, Sandy and Debbie and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit with the family on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd, South Portland, Maine.

A celebration of Deborah’s life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 am also at Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Rd, South Portland, Maine, followed by a graveside service at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland, Maine. The family asks anyone wishing to make a donation in Deborah’s name in lieu of flowers to The Maine Historical Society.