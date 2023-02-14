66.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
type here...

Carolyn A. Backes

By Staff Report
Carolyn A. Backes
Carolyn A. Backes

Carolyn A. Backes, of The Villages, Florida, entered into rest February 2, 2023.

Beloved wife of Ralph Backes, loving mother of Lisa (Dan), Ralph ( Elaine), Amy (Peter) and Jason (Roland); dear sister of the late James(Joanne), late Jack( Jo Ann), late David ( Joyce), late Elaine(Leonard), and Cheryl (George) and Michelle (Tim); also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends may participate in a Celebration of Life on March 3 at 12:00 noon at The Savannah Center in the Villages, FL. There will also be a Celebration of Life service in Buffalo this summer.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The person who complained about paint job should state their name

A Villager of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who complained about the paint job at a house on the Historic Side of The Villages should stand up and be identified.

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

A Village of Bradford resident contends that growth contributes the presence of outsiders at the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We avoid the squares when snowbirds are in town

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident says he avoids the squares during the months the snowbirds are in town.

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

Photos