Carolyn A. Backes, of The Villages, Florida, entered into rest February 2, 2023.

Beloved wife of Ralph Backes, loving mother of Lisa (Dan), Ralph ( Elaine), Amy (Peter) and Jason (Roland); dear sister of the late James(Joanne), late Jack( Jo Ann), late David ( Joyce), late Elaine(Leonard), and Cheryl (George) and Michelle (Tim); also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends may participate in a Celebration of Life on March 3 at 12:00 noon at The Savannah Center in the Villages, FL. There will also be a Celebration of Life service in Buffalo this summer.