66.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
type here...

Gerald P. Montmoran

By Staff Report
Gerald P. Montmoran
Gerald P. Montmoran

Gerald “Jerry” P. Montmoran, 63, passed away after a long illness on February 7, 2023. Gerald was born in Syracuse, NY and grew up in Baldwinsville, NY. He was a loyal employee of the Bryne Dairy Company for 40 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, playing games – Friday night trivia, and had so much fun playing Bingo and video games during holiday time. His favorite pastime was golf, which he played for most of his life. Jerry also, was a big sports fan – loved keeping up on football, hockey, and basketball.

In his younger years he loved having clam bakes and going out on his boat. He also loved going go cart riding – it was a fun family outing for him.

Jerry is known for his big heart and generosity. Always wanted to help when he could.

Jerry moved to Florida in 2021, where he moved into his “dream home” in The Villages. He loved having people come visit him in his new home.

Jerry also had a love for music. He enjoyed a variety of music and always wanted to know what other people enjoyed.

He is survived by his parents: Mother, Janice and Father, Robert – siblings – Robert Jr., Bette (Doug) and Mary (Timothy). Also 5 nephews, Joshua (Alyia), David, Matthew (Laura), Timothy, and Thomas and 1 niece, Kristen (Jim). Great nieces and nephews, Lukas, Alice, Carolyn, Molly, Joey, Harrison, and Benjamin.

Jerry was a wonderful, gracious son, brother, and uncle who will always be in our hearts.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The person who complained about paint job should state their name

A Villager of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who complained about the paint job at a house on the Historic Side of The Villages should stand up and be identified.

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

A Village of Bradford resident contends that growth contributes the presence of outsiders at the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We avoid the squares when snowbirds are in town

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident says he avoids the squares during the months the snowbirds are in town.

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

Photos