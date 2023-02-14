Gerald P. Montmoran

Gerald “Jerry” P. Montmoran, 63, passed away after a long illness on February 7, 2023. Gerald was born in Syracuse, NY and grew up in Baldwinsville, NY. He was a loyal employee of the Bryne Dairy Company for 40 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, playing games – Friday night trivia, and had so much fun playing Bingo and video games during holiday time. His favorite pastime was golf, which he played for most of his life. Jerry also, was a big sports fan – loved keeping up on football, hockey, and basketball.

In his younger years he loved having clam bakes and going out on his boat. He also loved going go cart riding – it was a fun family outing for him.

Jerry is known for his big heart and generosity. Always wanted to help when he could.

Jerry moved to Florida in 2021, where he moved into his “dream home” in The Villages. He loved having people come visit him in his new home.

Jerry also had a love for music. He enjoyed a variety of music and always wanted to know what other people enjoyed.

He is survived by his parents: Mother, Janice and Father, Robert – siblings – Robert Jr., Bette (Doug) and Mary (Timothy). Also 5 nephews, Joshua (Alyia), David, Matthew (Laura), Timothy, and Thomas and 1 niece, Kristen (Jim). Great nieces and nephews, Lukas, Alice, Carolyn, Molly, Joey, Harrison, and Benjamin.

Jerry was a wonderful, gracious son, brother, and uncle who will always be in our hearts.