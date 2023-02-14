73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
type here...

ICE puts hold on custody of Wildwood man accused of lewd contact with young girl

By Staff Report
Jose Olguin Gutierrez
Jose Olguin Gutierrez

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has placed a no bond hold on the custody of a Wildwood man accused of lewd contact with a young girl.

Jose Olguin Gutierrez, 36, was arrested Monday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Guitierrez is charged with touching the girl, who is under the age of 16, on her breasts and genital areas while she slept. The report indicated the behavior has occurred on “multiple occasions.”

The deputy investigating the case found the native of Mexico has “illegal status.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders pay nothing to come to the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident says that outsiders pay nothing to come to the squares.

Bicyclists should obey the rules

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he has no problem with bicyclists, but wishes they would obey the rules of the road.

The person who complained about paint job should state their name

A Villager of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who complained about the paint job at a house on the Historic Side of The Villages should stand up and be identified.

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

A Village of Bradford resident contends that growth contributes the presence of outsiders at the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We avoid the squares when snowbirds are in town

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident says he avoids the squares during the months the snowbirds are in town.

Photos