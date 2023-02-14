ICE puts hold on custody of Wildwood man accused of lewd contact with young girl

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has placed a no bond hold on the custody of a Wildwood man accused of lewd contact with a young girl.

Jose Olguin Gutierrez, 36, was arrested Monday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Guitierrez is charged with touching the girl, who is under the age of 16, on her breasts and genital areas while she slept. The report indicated the behavior has occurred on “multiple occasions.”

The deputy investigating the case found the native of Mexico has “illegal status.”