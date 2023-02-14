46.4 F
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Woman dies after hit by freight in Lake Panasoffkee

By Staff Report

A woman died after she was hit by a freight train in Lake Panasoffkee.

The 37-year-old Spring Hill woman was driving a Chrysler 200 at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at County Road 470 and County Road 475 when she was parked on the railroad tracks with the vehicle’s lights off, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Her car was struck by a CSX freight train which had been traveling south and operated by a 49-year-old Green Cove Springs man. He was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the vehicle.

The woman died at the scene of the crash. Her next of kin has been notified, the report indicated.

