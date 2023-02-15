Sondra Sommerwill, 87, of The Villages passed away Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born March 13, 1935 in San Francisco, CA to Archie and Virginia (nee Shelton) Schromm.

She preceded in death by parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, John Sommerwill; children: Teri Henry, Bonnie (Fred) Howard, Mark (Johnna) Johnson, and Matt Johnson; sisters: Pam (Ron) Shudes and Kathi (Hal) Post; step children: Emma-Grace (Mark) West, and Giles (Donna) Sommerwill; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

The Celebration of Life Memorial Service is pending.