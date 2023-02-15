54.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
type here...

Sondra Sommerwill

By Staff Report
Sondra Sommerwill
Sondra Sommerwill

Sondra Sommerwill, 87, of The Villages passed away Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born March 13, 1935 in San Francisco, CA to Archie and Virginia (nee Shelton) Schromm.

She preceded in death by parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, John Sommerwill; children: Teri Henry, Bonnie (Fred) Howard, Mark (Johnna) Johnson, and Matt Johnson; sisters: Pam (Ron) Shudes and Kathi (Hal) Post; step children: Emma-Grace (Mark) West, and Giles (Donna) Sommerwill; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

The Celebration of Life Memorial Service is pending.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A suggestion for improving safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of De La Vista West resident offers an idea for improving safety on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders pay nothing to come to the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident says that outsiders pay nothing to come to the squares.

Bicyclists should obey the rules

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he has no problem with bicyclists, but wishes they would obey the rules of the road.

The person who complained about paint job should state their name

A Villager of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who complained about the paint job at a house on the Historic Side of The Villages should stand up and be identified.

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

A Village of Bradford resident contends that growth contributes the presence of outsiders at the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos