With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Joyce May Wilson. Joyce died peacefully at 67 years of age on January 16th, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final days at her home away from home in The Villages, Florida.

Memorial services will be held on February 17th at Brockett Funeral Home from 4-7pm. A celebration of Joyce’s life will also be held April 23rd, 2023 on what would’ve been her 68th birthday. Many celebrations of Joyce’s life will follow.

Joyce was born at Southampton Hospital in 1955. She attended Southampton High School and later graduated from Suffolk County Community College where she became a Registered Nurse.

Joyce is survived by her son Matthew Hartline, his wife Dora Hartline, granddaughters Jia and Jasmin Hartline of Southampton. Her daughter Stacey Lamprecht, her husband Timothy Lamprecht, granddaughter Addison and grandsons Jaxson and Weston of East Hampton. Her son Ryan Wilson of Southampton. Brother James Ryan, sisters Jane Ellison and Judith Ryan of Southampton. She is predeceased by her parents James and Adaline Ryan.

In recent years, Joyce enjoyed hosting family at her home in Florida during the winter months. She loved being with her puppies Staniel and Ollie. She enjoyed long bike rides, playing golf, pickleball and spending time with her friends in the Sunshine State. She migrated to the East End for spring, summer and early fall. Joyce’s grandchildren affectionately called her Gigi and Niangniang. Joyce had deep appreciation for the beauty and sacredness of the natural world. She especially loved going to local beaches with her family where she earned another nickname, “clam-ma” from an innate ability to fill her clam basket first. Joyce’s unwavering love for her grandchildren will be eternally cherished.

Joyce was an inspirational matriarch with steadfast commitment to encourage loved ones to follow their truth, pursue their goals, be a positive communal influence, and have fun doing it! To each of her children, Joyce was a best friend. Shortly after retirement in 2017, Joyce was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Terminal illness, surgical interventions and chemotherapy treatments did not deter her zest for life. Joyce played 18 holes of golf just 2 weeks prior to her passing. She made sure that each and every day of her life was meaningful.

Joyce embodied courage, grace and gratitude for the gift of life. She did it Her way.