Man from Guatemala arrested in unregistered vehicle at Pinellas Plaza

A man from Guatemala was arrested in an unregistered vehicle at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Rubein Monzon Lopez, 63, of Jupiter, was driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry at about 9 a.m. Wednesday traveling north on Powell Road when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had a license plate which had expired in 2012. The deputy initiated a traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza.

The Democracia, Guatemala native had a Florida driver’s license, which was confirmed by the deputy. However, a check of the car’s vehicle identification number revealed that it was unregistered.

Lopez was arrested on a charge of driving an unregistered vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.