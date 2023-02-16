82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 16, 2023
type here...

Man from Guatemala arrested in unregistered vehicle at Pinellas Plaza

By Meta Minton
Rubein Monzon Lopez
Rubein Monzon Lopez

A man from Guatemala was arrested in an unregistered vehicle at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Rubein Monzon Lopez, 63, of Jupiter, was driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry at about 9 a.m. Wednesday traveling north on Powell Road when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had a license plate which had expired in 2012. The deputy initiated a traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza.

The Democracia, Guatemala native had a Florida driver’s license, which was confirmed by the deputy. However, a check of the car’s vehicle identification number revealed that it was unregistered.

Lopez was arrested on a charge of driving an unregistered vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You have to follow the rules in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident wonders why people feel they don’t have to follow the rules in The Villages.

It’s better to stay home during snowbird season

During the busy snowbird season. A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details the adjustments she makes to avoid the crowds.

Reserve spaces for golf carts at town squares

A La Paloma Villas resident offers an idea for preferred golf cart parking at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclists are rude and obnoxious

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace woman details an incident that has led her to conclude that bicyclists are rude and obnoxious.

Snowbirds pay the full freight and deserve equal treatment

A Villager who is a snowbird contends that she and her husband are paying the full freight and deserve equal consideration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos