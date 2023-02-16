Marie E. Budzon

Marie E. (Kuhl-Knight) Budzon, 83, of Oxford, Florida, transitioned to eternal life on February 10, 2023. Born December 19, 1939, in Blissfield, Michigan, to Floyd and Imogene (Harroun) Kuhl. Marie was a proud graduate of Huntington University and the University of Michigan. She was a beautiful daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. A true prayer warrior, she was a member of College Park United Methodist in Huntington, Indiana and New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, Florida.

Marie served as a public-school teacher in Huntington, Indiana for 37 years, enriching the lives of countless children. After retirement, she became a master gardener, enjoyed lake life in northern Indiana, eventually moving to The Villages, Florida. There she participated in many clubs and activities, most notably founding the Notre Dame Club, along with her husband, Mitch.

She is survived by her loving husband, of 40 years, Mitchell Budzon; sister-in-law Lucy (John) Kuhl; daughter, Karla Knight; step-daughter-in-law Sue (Dan) Budzon; step-sons Don Budzon and Dale (Sandy) Budzon; numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and a step-great grandson. Marie was preceded in death by parents Floyd and Imogene (Harroun) Kuhl; brothers John and Joe Kuhl; sister Ruth (Frank) Winterhalter; step-son Dan Budzon; step-daughter Debbie Weber and step-granddaughter Leah Weber.

Florida services, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Heirs-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, 12:30 – 4:00, with service starting at 1:00. Indiana Services pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Huntington University.