Friday, February 17, 2023
By Staff Report
Kevin T. Mulholland, 69, of The Villages, FL, was called home on February 12, 2023.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 16, 1953, to Claire and John Mulholland. He married his true love Patricia in 1974.

Kevin was a faithful and selfless man. His family was of utmost importance to him. His wife, Pat, was his everything. They enjoyed things like golf cart rides, chasing sunsets, dancing together, and traveling. Kevin especially enjoyed his trips to see his granddaughters, son and daughter-in-law in California and his daughters in New York. Kevin was known to live life to the fullest. He made the best of each and every moment. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

Kevin is survived by his wife Patrica; children Erin, Kevin, daughter-in-law Annie, Brittany; granddaughters Evelyn and McKenzie; brothers John, Glen, Scott, and Timmy; in-laws; Mary, George, Theresa (Fred), Cathy, Mike, Joey, Joan, Fran, Cindy and Jennifer; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father John, mother Claire, brother Wayne, and sister Debbie.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for 11:00 am on February 17, 2023 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E. County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

