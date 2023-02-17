79 F
The Villages
Friday, February 17, 2023
Tesla driver pulls into path of motorcycle on County Road 466

By Staff Report

A crash involving a Tesla and a motorcycle snarled traffic Friday morning on County Road 466 near its intersection with Rolling Acres Road.

The driver of a dark gray Tesla at about 10 a.m. was making a right turn out of the medical plaza on County Road 466 west of Rolling Acres Road when the vehicle pulled into the direct path of the motorcyclist, who was also westbound, according to preliminary information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Lady Lake police were investigating the crash involving the Tesla and a motorcycle on County Road 466.

The motorcycle escaped life-threatening injury. He was alert and conscious and still wearing a helmet when initially checked out by emergency personnel. He was complaining of hip pain.

The investigation into the accident blocked traffic on the busy thoroughfare.

Last year, a 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed as the result of a collision at the intersection with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages.

