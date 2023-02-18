55.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 18, 2023
type here...

Anthony J. Moses Jr.

By Staff Report
Anthony J. Moses Jr.
Anthony J. Moses Jr.

Anthony J. Moses, Jr. (Tony), 90, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on February 14, 2023.

Tony was born on February 19, 1932 to Anthony Joseph and Ann (nee Espat) Moses in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After Tony graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950, he started working and began a career as a professional boxer. He trained with legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s trainer, Angelo Dundee. In 1952, he was drafted by the Army and served honorably in the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he embarked on a real estate career.

In 1968, Tony met the beautiful and vibrant Patricia (Patty/Pat) Flinn Moses. They married in 1970 and had one daughter, Susan. In 2001, Tony and Pat retired to The Villages, Florida, and they spent their time playing golf and billiards, socializing with their many dear friends, and enjoying their fur babies, Rocky and Laila. Tony treasured his family. He delighted his siblings, many, much-loved nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and when they were all together, there was always raucous laughter in the room.

Tony loved telling stories. His favorite was when, many years ago, his then 4-year-old granddaughter, Caroline, told him that if he died (from smoking), she would cry forever. Tony quit smoking cold turkey that same day after a four decades-long habit. Tony was able to spend the last months of his life with family, celebrating Christmas with his beloved wife, daughter, son-in-law, three grandchildren, and their spouses, as well as his two great-granddaughters.

Tony was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Ann, his beloved siblings, Bob Moses, Bill Moses (Carrie), Geri Papalia (Nick), and cherished nephew D.R. Papalia. Tony is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Pat, daughter Susan Keyes (Greg), grandchildren Christyn Lansing (Gerrit), Ryan Keyes (Allie), Caroline Brennan (John), great-grandchildren Lydia and Daphne Lansing, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Elaine Moses, and Mike and Margaret Flinn, and his many much-loved nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date.

Headlines

Neighbors fed up with hoarding at house in The Villages

News
Neighbors are fed up with hoarding at a house in The Villages.
Read more

Resident worried that political flags damaging image of The Villages

News
A resident is worried that political flags are damaging the image of The Villages.
Read more

‘Rock of Ages’ brings ’80s hair bands back to life at Savannah Center

Entertainment
"Rock of Ages" brought ’80s hair bands back to life at Savannah Center. Villages-News.com's Tony Violanti.
Read more

Pond being pumped down to fix liner problems and corroded outlets

News
A pond is being pumped down to fix liner problems and corroded outlets near the Bacall Recreation Center.
Read more

More Headlines

Village of Amelia resident named as alternate to ARC

News
A Village of Amelia resident has been named as an alternate to the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more

District releases information about trash pickup over Presidents’ Day holiday

News
The Villages District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Presidents’ Day holiday.
Read more

Virginia Trace resident gets Albatross at Hacienda Hills

Golf
Don Abel of the Village of Virginia Trace scored an Albatross. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Read more

Rupert Canine Park will be closed part of next week

News
The Rupert Canine Park will be closed for maintenance. Part of next week. We've got the dates.
Read more

Tesla driver pulls into path of motorcycle on County Road 466

News
A crash involving a Tesla and a motorcycle snarled traffic Friday morning on County Road 466 near its intersection with Rolling Acres Road.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness