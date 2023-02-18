Anthony J. Moses, Jr. (Tony), 90, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on February 14, 2023.

Tony was born on February 19, 1932 to Anthony Joseph and Ann (nee Espat) Moses in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After Tony graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950, he started working and began a career as a professional boxer. He trained with legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s trainer, Angelo Dundee. In 1952, he was drafted by the Army and served honorably in the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he embarked on a real estate career.

In 1968, Tony met the beautiful and vibrant Patricia (Patty/Pat) Flinn Moses. They married in 1970 and had one daughter, Susan. In 2001, Tony and Pat retired to The Villages, Florida, and they spent their time playing golf and billiards, socializing with their many dear friends, and enjoying their fur babies, Rocky and Laila. Tony treasured his family. He delighted his siblings, many, much-loved nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and when they were all together, there was always raucous laughter in the room.

Tony loved telling stories. His favorite was when, many years ago, his then 4-year-old granddaughter, Caroline, told him that if he died (from smoking), she would cry forever. Tony quit smoking cold turkey that same day after a four decades-long habit. Tony was able to spend the last months of his life with family, celebrating Christmas with his beloved wife, daughter, son-in-law, three grandchildren, and their spouses, as well as his two great-granddaughters.

Tony was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Ann, his beloved siblings, Bob Moses, Bill Moses (Carrie), Geri Papalia (Nick), and cherished nephew D.R. Papalia. Tony is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Pat, daughter Susan Keyes (Greg), grandchildren Christyn Lansing (Gerrit), Ryan Keyes (Allie), Caroline Brennan (John), great-grandchildren Lydia and Daphne Lansing, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Elaine Moses, and Mike and Margaret Flinn, and his many much-loved nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date.