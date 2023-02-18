National allergy company buys up another local practice in The Villages

AllerVie Health has announced its acquisition of Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center in The Villages

As part of the partnership, AllerVie Health welcomes Dr. Ed Neuzil and his clinical team, to its national platform of allergy health providers. Neuzil’s offices are at 2793 Brownwood Blvd. at Brownwood and 309 La Grande Blvd. on the Historic Side.

Over the next few months, Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center will merge operations with another allergy practice in the AllerVie Health network, Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida.

AllerVie Health acquired Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida, with offices in The Villages and Ocala, in October 2021.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome the Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center team and further expand into Florida,” said Abby Boustead, regional senior director of operations for AllerVie Health. “We have a great relationship with our new partners and are very excited about what is next for these two practices. We look forward to continuing to serve patients in this community and partnering with this new practice to support a shared focus on advancing patient-centered allergy care.”

With the addition of Allergy Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center, AllerVie has a footprint in 12 states with 78 practice locations, 16 of which are in the state of Florida. In addition to Ocala and The Villages, AllerVie Health has board-certified allergists across Florida with locations including Destin, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Pensacola, Ormond Beach and Panama City.