On Tuesday February 14, 2023, Roderick Wiseman Jr., loving husband, and father passed away at the age of 90, and now resides with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Rod was born in Turtle Creek, PA, in 1932, and at 12 moved to Monessen, PA, where he graduated salutatorian of his high school class in 1950. Throughout his teenage years Rod worked on the nearby farms of his aunts and uncles, where he developed a fascination with machinery and mechanical motion. Farm work also endued Rod with construction and “handyman” skills that served him well throughout his life. In 1950 Rod began his college years at California State Teacher’s College in California, PA, where he met his future bride. He graduated from Penn State in 1954 with a BS in mechanical engineering. He belonged to the Theta Chi social fraternity, and to the Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma Honorary Engineering fraternities.

In 1954, Rod accepted a position with the Linde Division of Union Carbide. He also enlisted in the US Air Force Aviation Cadet Program, Class 56K, for pilot training. He was named Outstanding Aviation Cadet and graduated top of his class. Rod served as a fighter-interceptor pilot, flying the F89 Scorpion, for several years. Near the end of his enlistment, on April 6, 1957, Rod married his college sweetheart, Janet Arden. Late in 1958, Rod left the Air Force and returned to Union Carbide, working in various engineering and management positions until he retired in 1991.

As a Union Carbide employee, Rod was transferred frequently, living in Pennsylvania, New York, Kansas, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, and California, where he retired. After retirement, Rod and Janet relocated to Lake of the Pines in the foothills of the Sierra Mountains. In 2005 they relocated to The Villages in Florida.

Rod was a Master Mason and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Rod loved to read, especially American History. Throughout his life he actively served the church as an usher or head usher and in building and property maintenance activities. Rod enjoyed woodworking. In 1972 he built a grandfather clock, from a kit, with just hand tools – an amazing accomplishment. After retirement, he set up a woodshop in his home and built furniture, as well as a lectern and baptismal font for his church. Rod was also a life-long golfer and enjoyed tennis and pickleball.

Rod was preceded in death by his father, Roderick, his mother, Mary, his brother, Floyd, and his grandson, Drew. He is survived by his wife Janet, his two sons, Richard and Greg, his two sisters, Violet and Jean, and 5 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Beyers Funeral Home 134 US-441, Lady Lake, Florida 32159. Visitation is at 10:00 AM. The service is at 11:00 AM. At noon there will be a procession to Bushnell National Cemetery for a brief 1:30 PM interment ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Villages Hospice House.