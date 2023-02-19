53.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 19, 2023
type here...

Victor R. Wilford

By Staff Report

Victor R. Wilford, age 75, died of metastatic cancer on February 14, 2023, in Leesburg, Florida.

Victor is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Wilford, of Charleston, West Virginia and The Villages, Florida. Victor was born on July 14, 1947, in Leeds, England. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Emily Wilford.

At his request, there will be no memorial or funeral services. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to Mrs. Vicki Wilford at 3384 Melbourne Lane, The Villages, FL 32163.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Privileged groups and Priority Golf

A Village of Belle Aire resident suggests that The Villages Golf Administration provides special privileges over and above to select groups. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road.

New resident in The Villages has a question

A new resident in The Villages has a question. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Will the gouging ever stop?

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that golf priority memberships are rising from $925+tax to $1,376+tax.

Look out for my friend when you’re driving in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that you’d better watch out for her friend if you’re driving in a roundabout.

Photos