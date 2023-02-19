Victor R. Wilford, age 75, died of metastatic cancer on February 14, 2023, in Leesburg, Florida.

Victor is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Wilford, of Charleston, West Virginia and The Villages, Florida. Victor was born on July 14, 1947, in Leeds, England. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Emily Wilford.

At his request, there will be no memorial or funeral services. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to Mrs. Vicki Wilford at 3384 Melbourne Lane, The Villages, FL 32163.