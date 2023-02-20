Catherine “Gene” Gunn, 86, of The Villages passed away peacefully with her devoted husband by her side on February 2, 2023.

While attending Miami Edison Senior High School, she met and later married Robert Gunn, her loving husband of 58 years. Gene was an accomplished dancer and performed throughout her career on several variety shows including The Jackie Gleason, The Red Skeleton, and Bob Hope Shows. When she and Bob weren’t traveling the world or attending the Philharmonic, you could find her playing the organ at St. David’s in- the- Pines, Wellington, FL.

In 2010, they moved to The Villages and were active members of St. George Episcopal Church. She loved teeing off at the golf courses and participating in Zumba classes. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Theodore M. and Mildred Schneider and sister Majorie Johnson Cossidenti. She is survived by husband Robert Gunn, brother Ted Schneider, sister- in- law Gloria, several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews as well as many loving friends who were family.

A celebration of life will take place on March 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at St. George Episcopal Church by Rev. Dr. James Taylor. Her ashes will be interred at the Church Memorial Garden and lunch reception immediately to follow in the Parish Hall.