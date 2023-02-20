Helen Louise Gingrich passed away on Monday February 6th at the age of 89 in Leesburg Florida.

Born to Harry and Mildred Fox on January 27, 1934 in Harrisburg Pennsylvania , Helen shared her joy of life with all she came to know. She married her high school sweet heart Blair ( Buzz ) Gingrich on June 13th 1953. A professional administrative assistant to her Church while raising her children Dana, Bill , Rusty and Alex she went on to become a legal secretary in the Harrisburg court system. An extremely attentive wife, mother, and grandma, she enjoyed her family time and visiting with friends. She loved camping and camp fires over the years mastering the art of the shooshel and cooking “ mountain pies “ with the kids and grands. She spent over 30 years after retirement in Florida with Buzz in the Villages playing many years of tennis with her “ tennis ladies” and teaching her adult children to play by telling them to get out of “ no mans land “ and quoting her coach Ceazar at any opportunity! She also enjoyed golf with Buzz and friends and held claim to having had not only one, but two “hole in ones” on Villages courses. Her use of the giant calendar and her fondness for making “lists” was widely known . She embraced writing her yearly Christmas letters and updating her friends and family of all that was happening with their lives the lives of her children her grandchildren and often the pets. She was an accomplished singer and piano player and passed that joy of music along to her kids. She was fondly remembered for her singing in church choirs as well as playing Mad Magazine “ sung to the tune of” selections for the boys!

She and Buzz moved to Leesburg at Lakeport Square and enjoyed living together for several years until Buzz’s passing in 2018. She was predeceased by Buzz, her brother Francis and grandson Mathew and survived by her children Dana (husband Leroy, daughter Sophie) William (wife Marti, daughter Jessica)

Leanne “Rusty” (husband Tom, daughters Rachel and Sarah) Alex (wife Laurie, children, Alex Blair, Harry and Griffin) granddaughter Katy and grandson Graham, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

A celebration of her life will be announced and held at a later date.