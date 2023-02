A Village of Collier man got his second lifetime hole-in-one while golfing Friday, Feb. 17 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course.

David Dupont scored the lucky ace at Hole #3 from 137 yards out, using a 7 iron. He noted that he got the hole-in-one in the regulation cup, not the large cup.

It was his second hole-in-one. His first was in Candia, N.H.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]