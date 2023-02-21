Kevin Rees Karpowicz, age 35 passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, in Eustis, Florida.

Kevin was born in Orlando, Florida but spent his life in Lake County, Florida. He was an alumnus of Umatilla High School. He worked for Publix Supermarkets in The Villages for the last several years.

Kevin is described by those closest to him as giving, witty, intelligent and a constant jokester. He loved laughing and making other people laugh. He was a devout Star Wars fan and enjoyed creating three-dimensional Star Wars scene replicas. Kevin was a talented violinist, serenading his family and restaurant guests in Lake County.

Kevin loved spending time with his family, and just adored his two sons and daughter. His children were the center of his life. Kevin leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife, Jessica; sons Rees Daniel and Emmett Eugene; daughter Eden Monroe; his mother and Stepfather, Patricia and Rick Pitts of Eustis, FL; Father, Daniel Karpowicz of Grand Rapids, MI; brother, Daniel Kyle of Lake County, FL; Mother- and Father in-law, Dora and Jd. Getford of Grand Island, FL; Father-in-law, Barry Fredericks of Tavares, FL; and a large network of extended family and friends.

A celebration of Kevin’s life is being planned and will be held on March 18, 2023, more details to come.