76.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
type here...

Kevin Rees Karpowicz

By Jim Cheesman
Kevin Rees Karpowicz
Kevin Rees Karpowicz

Kevin Rees Karpowicz, age 35 passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, in Eustis, Florida.

Kevin was born in Orlando, Florida but spent his life in Lake County, Florida. He was an alumnus of Umatilla High School. He worked for Publix Supermarkets in The Villages for the last several years.

Kevin is described by those closest to him as giving, witty, intelligent and a constant jokester. He loved laughing and making other people laugh. He was a devout Star Wars fan and enjoyed creating three-dimensional Star Wars scene replicas. Kevin was a talented violinist, serenading his family and restaurant guests in Lake County.

Kevin loved spending time with his family, and just adored his two sons and daughter. His children were the center of his life. Kevin leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife, Jessica; sons Rees Daniel and Emmett Eugene; daughter Eden Monroe; his mother and Stepfather, Patricia and Rick Pitts of Eustis, FL; Father, Daniel Karpowicz of Grand Rapids, MI; brother, Daniel Kyle of Lake County, FL; Mother- and Father in-law, Dora and Jd. Getford of Grand Island, FL; Father-in-law, Barry Fredericks of Tavares, FL; and a large network of extended family and friends.

A celebration of Kevin’s life is being planned and will be held on March 18, 2023, more details to come.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Texas visitor offers his take on The Villages

A Texan who visited The Villages offers his take on Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rock of Ages musical at Savannah Center was really raunchy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident describes taking her granddaughter to a surprisingly raunchy show at Savannah Center.

Give the Morse family a break

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says he’s sick and tired of Villagers who complain about the Morse family’s “greed.”

I canceled my Priority Golf membership

A Village of Polo Ridge resident said he canceled his Priority Golf membership and found better golfing outside The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders should not be asked to pay for entertainment at the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that outsiders should not be asked to pay for entertainment at the squares.

Photos