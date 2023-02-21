80.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Mardi Gras party draws huge festive crowd to Lake Sumter Landing

By David Towns

The Mardi Gras celebration drew a huge festive crowd Tuesday to Lake Sumter Landing.

David and Barbara Bradley moved from Louisiana to The Villages 15 years ago. The Village of Liberty Park couple in 2019 had been crowned the Mardi Gras King and Queen of the Louisiana Club here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. They donned their four-year-old royal sashes on Fat Tuesday to celebrate in style.

An enormous crowd descended on the square and parking was hard to find, but that did not diminish the merriment of the evening.

They may not have been royalty, but Kathleen Jennings of the Village of Belvedere attended the Mardi Gras party with her dog, Autumn Grace, who won plenty of admiration from the revelers as she rode through the square in her stroller. The dog’s stroller was decorated like a float, as if she had prepared to participate in the famed Krewe du Pooch parade in Mandeville, La.

Jennings, who is from Pontiac, Mich. pointed out the beautiful evening was in stark contrast to the weather back in the Wolverine State.

