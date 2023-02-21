Roger Scot Bowman, 80, The Villages, Florida passed away on February 18, 2023 at U.F. Health Leesburg Hospital under the loving care of his wife Penny. Roger was born on April 14, 1942 in Pekin, Illinois to his parents Mortimer Bowman and Edna (Alpert) Bowman.

Roger was an entrepreneur and was involved with many businesses, but he had built a fashion business in foot wear, which he was very proud of known as Barbara Bowman Shoes. He served many celebrities and sports icons as his customers, due to his quality and fashion sense. He was of the Jewish faith and was a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida. Roger enjoyed watching football and basketball and had played water volleyball. He and his wife Penny moved to The Villages 2 years ago from Greenville, South Carolina. He was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois.

Roger is survived by his loving wife Penny Bowman of The Villages, FL; two loving daughters: Deborah Riccardi and her husband Robert Riccardi of San Francisco, CA and Rebecca Bowman and her husband James Griffing of San Francisco, CA. He was also survived by family and many dear friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1:00PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida with Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein officiating.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund at www.templeshalomcentralfl.org or mail to Temple Shalom of Central Florida at 13563County Road 101 Oxford, Florida 34484 in Roger’s loving memory.