Blame President Biden

Last week’s Consumer Price Index report was not encouraging – it showed that in January the price of basic goods Americans need continued to rise. American families, businesses and seniors need relief and cannot afford the costs of food, gas, and energy, which have skyrocketed since President Biden took office.

It is vital that we get our fiscal house in order. For too long, Congress has failed to pass a budget on time but even more egregiously in recent years it has authorized dangerous spending levels and raised the debt limit without any fiscal restraint or budget reforms. I am encouraged that my fellow House Republicans have committed to early development of a budget – starting discussions early is the best way to develop a plan that sets our nation on a responsible fiscal path.

I have again co-introduced the REINS Act which would require Congress to approve any federal rule or regulation that has an economic impact of $100 million or more before it is imposed on the American people. I also recently delivered my annual personal check to the U.S. Treasury rolling back my salary.

I will continue working to reduce federal spending and restore responsible budgeting.

