Saturday, February 25, 2023
Attorney general announces legislative push to fight dangerous drugs

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, I announced a legislative push to permanently outlaw Frankenstein opioids in Florida. These highly lethal synthetic opioids are also known as nitazenes — some of which are many times more deadly than fentanyl.

Last year, when we first heard about these deadly synthetic opioids, my office immediately began working to outlaw them. In April, we placed a temporary ban on eight nitazenes, but if action isn’t taken this legislative session, that ban will expire. That is why I am working with state lawmakers to permanently add these chemical compounds to the Schedule I controlled substances list in Florida.

Additionally, SB 736 would create a nitazene derivatives class that controls drugs based on chemical structure and will include current emergency-controlled substances—reducing the need for emergency-drug-schedule requests by encompassing new compounds that are created under the same structure. This is an important step in keeping these Frankenstein opioids from gaining popularity in our state.

I look forward to continuing to work on this legislation and other important issues throughout the upcoming session, so we can protect Floridians and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

