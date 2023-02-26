82.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 26, 2023
The Villages Pops Chorus spring concert to be presented next month

By Staff Report

The Villages Pops Chorus is back with its spring concert, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” on March 27 at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake.

In addition to the title song, the 135-person chorus, backed by a 12-piece band, will present hits like “I’ve Gotta Be Me”, “The Impossible Dream”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”, and “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

There will also be a tribute medley to the late, great John Denver. The Pops Chorus promises a wide variety of well-known popular music.

All tickets are $15 general admission, and can be purchased at thevillagespops.thundertix.com, and in-person on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Recreation Center. Tickets will be available at the door if not sold out. The 3 p.m. concert is sold out. There are still tickets available for the 6 p.m. show.

For more information, visit thevillagespopschorus.com, and Facebook for more info. Part of the proceeds will be donated to SoZo Kids and other local charities. 

