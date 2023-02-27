Resident of The Villages arrested after found in wee hours near BJ’s Wholesale

A resident of The Villages was arrested after he was found in the wee hours near BJ’s Wholesale.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the discount retailer in Lady Lake when he spotted 32-year-old Aaron Jonathan Gonnelli, who lives at 1022 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, walking in the dark. The deputy made contact with Gonnelli and discovered a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Gonnelli, who had been arrested in 2020 when he was “off his medication” and was yelling and screaming at his home in The Villages, was found to be in possession of a wooden pipe which tested positive for marijuana, a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine and a blue straw that also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The arrest warrant had been issued this past Wednesday ordering that Gonnelli be returned to jail in connection with an arrest last year after he tried to pry a taser out of a lady deputy’s hand.

Gonnelli was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.