Villagers among Trump backers demonstrating at DeSantis’ book event in Leesburg

Villagers were among a group of Trump backers demonstrating at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book-signing event Tuesday afternoon in Leesburg.

A long line formed for the event at Books-A-Million at Lake Square Mall where DeSantis was signing copies of his new book, “The Courage to Be Free.”

A group of supporters of former President Trump gathered in the bookstore’s parking lot, with flags and signs with Trump’s name. Several were wearing Make America Great Again hats.

However, a security guard at the mall told the Trump supporters they were not allowed to wear or carry anything with Trump’s name on mall property while the governor was there.

“Is DeSantis against free speech?” Laura Loomer, who made an unsuccessful bid last year against incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster, asked the security guard.

The Trumpers were asked to leave the premises.

When the Trumpers refused to leave the parking lot, a Leesburg police captain was called by mall security to eject the them from mall property. He advised the Trump backers that they were on private property and would have to move to the sidewalk. The protesters grudgingly obeyed.