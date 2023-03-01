Fauci and media were wrong again

Over the weekend, the U.S. Energy Department concluded what many of us suspected all along – that the COVID pandemic most likely was the result of a lab leak from Wuhan. This confirms a 2021 report by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee which cited “significant circumstantial evidence” that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan.

Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, the New York Times, MSNBC, Facebook and numerous other mainstream media outlets and bureaucrats owe many members of the House and Senate, medical experts and scientists an apology for their outright dismissal of this notion and Big Tech’s suppression of conversations and articles on the matter.

For several years, I’ve called for a thorough, impartial investigation into COVID’s origins and last Congress cosponsored legislation to force the Biden Administration to share information with Congress. It is fitting that the newly created Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is holding their first hearings tomorrow on COVID related policies and China. I will continue to advocate for and support policies that protect Americans and hold the Chinese Government accountable. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government are both looking into the federal government’s actions with Big Tech and the media to suppress conversations and articles on topics such as the lab leak.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.