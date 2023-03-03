83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, March 3, 2023
VCCDD to approve lease to allow outdoor bar at The Sharon

By Staff Report

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors is set to approve a lease next week for an outdoor seating area and bar at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

The VCCDD board will consider the proposed five-year lease when it meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Plans previously had been submitted to the Town of Lady Lake for the 656-square-foot addition to the performing arts center which anchors Spanish Springs Town Square.

The addition is to be known as “Blondie’s” and will be an outside seating bar area oriented toward Main Street and the square.

It’s the latest evolutionary step for The Sharon, which was formerly the Church on the Square. In 2014, the building underwent a major transformation and it reopened with a major gala in 2015 which featured theater star Patti LuPone.

Over the years, the 1,000-seat venue has proven to be quite popular among Villagers. A variety of big-name performers – Jay Leno, KC and the Sunshine Band, George Thorogood, Travis Tritt, the Beach Boys, the Righteous Brothers, Don McLean, Ronnie Milsap, the Spinners, BJ Thomas, Kansas, Bill Engvall, Micky Dolenz, Tony Bennett, Paul Anka, Frankie Avalon, Bernadette Peters and Vicki Lawrence, to name just a few – have graced the stage of the venue.

In 2019, President Trump had an event at The Sharon.

