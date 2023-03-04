84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 4, 2023
type here...

Mayor throws out opening pitch to start Little League season

By David Towns

Guava Street Sports Complex in Lady Lake was filled with Litle Leaguers, family members and spectators for the start of the spring season.

Lady Lake Little League President Ginny Brooks welcomed the 168 players, their coaches and umpires as well as family members to the opening day celebration.

Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz threw out the first pitch on opening day of Little League
Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz threw out the first pitch on opening day of Little League.

The festivities began with a presentation of the flag by members of American Legion Post 347 followed by The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake chorus singing the National Anthem. Lady Lake Mayor James Rietz threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The mayor went on to address the assembled players, coaches and spectators regarding how important team sports were to him as a youth and how the Little Leaguers will learn about team work and sportsmanship while having fun on the field. He praised Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske and grounds keeper Brad Weeks for doing an outstanding job keeping the ball fields in great condition.

There was plenty of excitement on the opening day of Lady Lake Little League
Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz threw out the first pitch on opening day of Little League.

The players make up 14 teams which are age appropriate. The Lady Lake teams also play teams from seven different Little League conferences in inter-league games.

A coach gave last minute instructions to players prior to the opening game of Little League in Lady Lake
A coach gave last minute instructions to players prior to the opening game of Little League in Lady Lake.

Games are held at the Guava Street Sports Complex during the spring season on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday games begin at 9:30 a.m. Schedules for upcoming games will be posted on the ladylakelittleleague.org website.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I love snowbirds!

A Village of Ashland resident says he loves snowbirds! Read why in his Letter to the Editor.

New trash charges are showing up on my bill

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident reports a new “trash surcharge” showing up on his bill.

Longtime Villagers say the hometown charm is gone

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that longtime Villagers say the hometown charm is gone from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Courses are so bad they should be shut down

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says some golf courses in The Villages are in such bad shape, they should be closed.

Villagers need to stop complaining!

A Village of Santiago resident is concerned that too many Villagers are complaining. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos