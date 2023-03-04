Mayor throws out opening pitch to start Little League season

Guava Street Sports Complex in Lady Lake was filled with Litle Leaguers, family members and spectators for the start of the spring season.

Lady Lake Little League President Ginny Brooks welcomed the 168 players, their coaches and umpires as well as family members to the opening day celebration.

The festivities began with a presentation of the flag by members of American Legion Post 347 followed by The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake chorus singing the National Anthem. Lady Lake Mayor James Rietz threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The mayor went on to address the assembled players, coaches and spectators regarding how important team sports were to him as a youth and how the Little Leaguers will learn about team work and sportsmanship while having fun on the field. He praised Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske and grounds keeper Brad Weeks for doing an outstanding job keeping the ball fields in great condition.

The players make up 14 teams which are age appropriate. The Lady Lake teams also play teams from seven different Little League conferences in inter-league games.

Games are held at the Guava Street Sports Complex during the spring season on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday games begin at 9:30 a.m. Schedules for upcoming games will be posted on the ladylakelittleleague.org website.