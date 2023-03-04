Susan G. Linginfelter, 72, lifelong resident of Oxford, FL passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023. She was born August 5, 1950, in Ocala, FL to Walton Wallace and Imogene (nee Caruthers) Garrett.

She was preceded by her father, Walton W. Garrett and her two husbands, Joseph Evanuk and Harold Linginfelter, Sr.

She is survived by her children: Grant Evanuk, Harold Linginfelter, and Brandi Barnett; brother, Walton R. Garrett, 5 grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a viewing from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 10th at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

There will be a Graveside Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 11th at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.