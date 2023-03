To the Editor:

Since 2003 we have frequented Giovanni’s on a very regular basis having always experienced excellent meals, great service, hospitality, cleanliness, the highest of expectations you wish for in a restaurant.

Unfortunately, new ownership has given Giovanni’s a bad name, hopefully they will change their business name and folks will continue to enjoy Gio’s and Roberto’s.

Please publish my name as a supportive customer of both establishments.

Diane Lapp

Village of Gilchrist