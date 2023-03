Registration kicks off Thursday for the Easter edition of Camp Villages.

The fun will take place from Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6.

Activities will include outdoor games, Bunny Bingo, paper crafting, disc golf, a golf cart scavenger hunt, and, of course, an Easter Egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Registration begins Thursday and can be done at campvillages.com

For a complete list of activities, visit: https://www.districtgov.org/PdfUpload/REC456_CV%20Easter_Full_0223.pdf