Sylvan Franklin, 88, passed away on March 1, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to the love of his life, his wife, Jacqueline (nee Benge) Franklin, and the loving father to their 5 daughters: Kris Franklin, Tracy (Robert Milligan) Franklin, Deborah (Randall) House, Vicki (Martin) Reyes, and Rebecca (Keith) Stegemann. He is survived by 5 grandchildren: Parker (Briana) House, Harrison (Traci) House, Spencer House, Graham Reyes, Madeleine Reyes, and 1 great grandson, Waylon House.

Sylvan was born in Clay County, Illinois to the late Henry and Hilda (nee Thomann) Franklin. He grew up on a farm in Deland, Illinois and graduated from Deland-Weldon High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois, and was 6 months shy of receiving his law degree when Uncle Sam called him for service. He was a First Lt. in the Army stationed in Germany. Returning stateside in 1959, he moved his family to the Chicagoland area and began his successful banking career at the Continental Illinois National Bank and Trust Company, Chicago, IL. In the 1970’s, he returned to his roots in Central Illinois to be President and CEO of The First National Bank in Lincoln, Illinois; and then President and CEO of The Herget National Bank in Pekin, IL until his retirement. He served on the boards of Pekin Insurance, Tazewell Machine Works and The Dirksen Congressional Center located in Pekin, IL. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the Elks Club.

Sylvan enjoyed fishing, and during his retirement years, he and Jackie enjoyed traveling and cruising. They enjoyed their winter homes originally on Marco Island, FL, then Naples, FL, and settled full-time in The Villages, FL in 2015.

He is survived by one brother E. Alan (Linda) Franklin, nephews, Ethan (Jenny) Franklin, and Jason (Colleen) Franklin and their respective children: Sophia and Emily; and Quinn and Blake Franklin, sister-in-law Sally Benge, and many cousins.

Burial will be private with close family at Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, website: T2T.Org, By mail: Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306. Or, The Wildwood Food Pantry, 300 Mason Street, Wildwood, FL 34785