Villager expresses frustration to officials over poor condition of golf courses

By Meta Minton

A Villager expressed his frustration to officials over the poor condition of golf courses in The Villages.

Tom Novak, who lives in the Village of La Reynalda near the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course, spoke out Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors who met at Savannah Center.

“Why can’t we have better service on the executive courses?” Novak asked. “There are a lot of frustrated golfers out there.”

He held up a 17-page document that he said outlined the scope of maintenance services to be performed at the executive golf courses. He said those services are not being performed as outlined in the document.

Novak said he recently visited the Tierra Del Sol Championship Golf Course.

“There wasn’t a single weed on the green,” he said.

However, he said it was a very different story at the nearby De La Vista Executive Golf Course.

“It was loaded with all kinds of weeds,” he said.

He reiterated the frustration of his fellow golfers.

“My question is why? Why are we accepting it?” he asked.

