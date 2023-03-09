VCCDD agrees to spend $661,392 for firetruck for station to open next year

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors has agreed to spend $661,392 for a new firetruck for a new fire station expected to open next year.

Fire Chief Brian Twiss made the request Thursday for the purchase of the Pierce Saber Pumper 1500 GPM model. It will be housed at Station #48, which is scheduled to open in April 2024.

It will take approximately 10 months for the unit to be delivered.

The fire truck is being acquired for $661,392, which represents a savings of $38,608, from the $700,000 originally budgeted for the purchase.