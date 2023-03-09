79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 9, 2023
type here...

VCCDD agrees to spend $661,392 for firetruck for station to open next year

By Meta Minton

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors has agreed to spend $661,392 for a new firetruck for a new fire station expected to open next year.

Fire Chief Brian Twiss made the request Thursday for the purchase of the Pierce Saber Pumper 1500 GPM model. It will be housed at Station #48, which is scheduled to open in April 2024.

It will take approximately 10 months for the unit to be delivered.

The fire truck is being acquired for $661,392, which represents a savings of $38,608, from the $700,000 originally budgeted for the purchase.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

When will we see restaurants and shopping in southern end of The Villages?

A Village of Fenney resident would like to know when they’ll see more restaurants and shopping in the southern end of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are kidding themselves to think they don’t need to over seed in the winter

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says golf officials are kidding themselves to think they don't need to over seed in the winter.

We need a second movie theater in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Reynalda resident says that a single movie theater cannot accommodate 135,000 residents of The Villages.

The Villages offers more and more as it expands

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages continues expand and offer new choices.

The Villages is awesome

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says The Villages is awesome. Why is everyone complaining?

Photos