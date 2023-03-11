79.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Monty Python’s ’Spamalot’ offers twist on King Arthur and Knights of the Round Table

By Tony Violanti

You don’t have to be a Monty Python fan to enjoy “Spamalot,” but it helps.
“Spamalot is fun on so many levels,” said Tim Casey, who appears in the musical that runs March 15-17 in Savannah Center. “For Python fans there are all the gut-busting bits from ‘…Holy Grail.’ And for everyone else there is great music and choreography.”

The adult (language and content) musical is based on the cult movie, “Monty Python and The Holy Grail.” Like that freaky flick, “Spamalot” offers a Python version of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

Maureen Pritchard left and Geri Marx ran into a gang of Knights from Spamalot Tuesday while walking near Lake Sumter
The “Spamalot” cast, in full costume, recently paid a visit to Lake Sumter Landing.

This isn’t your father’s King Arthur.

The stage production includes knights, showgirls, cows and killer rabbits – and a lot of other weird stuff.

Jill Marresse plays Lady of the Lake In "Spamalot."
It sounds goofy, but in 2005 “Spamalot” won three Tony Awards –including Best Musical –when it ran on Broadway.
The Villages Musical Theater Company cast features Garry Gibbons, Denis Milonas, Bob Stehman, Jack Filkins, Tim Ruart and Bob Addante.

Jill Marrese adds some class to this motley “Spamalot” crew by playing The Lady of the Lake.

It’s more than a spoof of King Arthur.

“For musical fans, it is a hilarious send-up of Broadway shows like ‘Phantom,’ “Les Miz’ and ‘Fiddler,’” said Casey, who is directing the show. “It’s going to be a blast.”

The cast is already suffering from “Spamalot” funnybone disease.

“They can’t stop laughing during rehearsals,” Casey said. “I have to keep reminding them not to crack u.”

