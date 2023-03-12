Charles LeRoy Witte

76.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Charles (Chuck) LeRoy Witte went to meet his Lord and Savior February 16, 2023, following a long illness.

Born October 4, 1931 to Marcus and Esther (Wille) Witte at Watertown, Wisconsin. He married Rachel Franz August 18, 1956. He was originally from Wisconsin where he was last employed as Fire Chief in Oconomowoc. He and his wife of 66 years, Rachel, resided at Freedom Pointe in The Villages, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church 4886 Co. Rd. 472 (Rainey Trail) on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Visiting and refreshments will follow at the church. Arrangements for burial will be made at a later date in National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers you may give a memorial to the charity of your choice.

